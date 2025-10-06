Next Article
Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru; flooded streets, fallen trees disrupt traffic
India
Bengaluru woke up to flooded roads and traffic jams after heavy rain hit the city from late October 5 into the morning of October 6.
The IMD says more light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely today, with gusty winds and temperatures around 29°C and 20°C.
Flooding, fallen trees, chain collision worsen situation
Flooded streets in areas like Siddapura forced drivers through ankle-deep water, while strong winds knocked down trees and blocked key roads.
A chain collision on Electronic City flyover made traffic even worse.
Locals say flooding happens even after short rains—highlighting ongoing drainage issues.
With more rain expected, both commuters and authorities are staying alert for further disruptions.