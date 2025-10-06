SC questions Israeli man who claimed Russian girls are his
India's Supreme Court just questioned Dror Shlomo Goldstein, an Israeli man claiming to be the father of two Russian girls who were discovered living in a cave with their mother in Karnataka this July.
The family had reportedly spent two months there without proper documents before the Russian consulate stepped in with emergency travel papers so they could return home.
Goldstein's plea was dismissed by HC
Goldstein had reported his children missing from Goa last year and tried to stop their deportation, but the Karnataka High Court dismissed his plea since he couldn't explain why the family was living in a cave.
When he appealed to the Supreme Court, judges asked for proof he was actually their dad and called his case "publicity litigation," also pointing out that he hadn't helped while the family struggled.
In the end, Goldstein withdrew his petition after some sharp words from the bench: "This country has become a haven... anybody comes and stays."