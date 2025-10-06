SC questions Israeli man who claimed Russian girls are his

Goldstein's plea was dismissed by HC

Goldstein had reported his children missing from Goa last year and tried to stop their deportation, but the Karnataka High Court dismissed his plea since he couldn't explain why the family was living in a cave.

When he appealed to the Supreme Court, judges asked for proof he was actually their dad and called his case "publicity litigation," also pointing out that he hadn't helped while the family struggled.

In the end, Goldstein withdrew his petition after some sharp words from the bench: "This country has become a haven... anybody comes and stays."