Bank holidays in India in October: Check state-specific closures
Banks in Tripura and West Bengal are closed today (October 6, 2025) for Laxmi Puja, but you can still use ATMs and digital banking as usual.
This is just the start—more state-specific bank holidays are lined up across India this October, so it's a good idea to check dates if you need to visit a branch.
Other holidays in October
Other closures this month include Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima on October 7 (Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh), Karva Chauth on October 10 (Himachal Pradesh), Diwali on October 20 (Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, and West Bengal), and Chhath Puja on October 27-28 (Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal).
Regular second and fourth Saturday closures also apply.
Physical services like cash deposits won't be available during these holidays—so plan your visits ahead!