Bank holidays in India in October: Check state-specific closures India Oct 06, 2025

Banks in Tripura and West Bengal are closed today (October 6, 2025) for Laxmi Puja, but you can still use ATMs and digital banking as usual.

This is just the start—more state-specific bank holidays are lined up across India this October, so it's a good idea to check dates if you need to visit a branch.