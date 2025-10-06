Indore's Sitla Mata Bazaar faces communal divide
Sitla Mata Bazaar, a 100-year-old market in Indore known for its mix of Hindu and Muslim traders, is facing major upheaval after BJP Indore vice-president Eklavya Singh Gaud issued an ultimatum to traders to dismiss all Muslim workers by September 25.
The move has already cost over 50 Muslim salesmen their livelihoods and forced several Muslim-run shops to shut down.
This sudden order has left many families in financial trouble and shaken the bazaar's long tradition of communal harmony.
Gaur claims his decision protects Hindus from "love jihad," but affected workers say they're shocked and uncertain about what comes next.
The situation highlights how political actions can disrupt local economies and strain relationships that have lasted for generations.