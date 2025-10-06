23 dead, several villages cut off as landslides hit North Bengal India Oct 06, 2025

Nonstop rain since October 4 has caused numerous landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, leaving at least 23 people dead—including children—and cutting off several villages.

Roads and homes have been badly damaged, and while the rain is easing up now, officials warn that river levels could rise again if there is more rain in the Bhutan hills or further issues with Bhutan's Tala Dam.