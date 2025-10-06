PM to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport in October 2025

New airport to be double the size of current 1

Navi Mumbai's new airport will be double the size of the city's current one and promises to ease those notorious crowds.

The first terminal alone can handle up to 20 million passengers each year, with plans to ramp up to 90 million eventually.

Expect modern touches like an automated people mover between terminals, direct metro links, water taxis, and better road access—all aiming for a more seamless travel experience when commercial flights start in December 2025.