24 dead, many injured in landslides in North Bengal
Nonstop rain in North Bengal on October 5-6 triggered over 400 landslides across Darjeeling and Kalimpong, leaving at least 24 people dead and many injured.
Mirik was hit the hardest, and key roads and bridges are still blocked or damaged.
The India Meteorological Department put out a red alert as rescue teams worked around the clock.
Trip cancelations, loss of business
This is the region's worst landslide disaster since 2015, right in the middle of tourist season—hundreds of visitors were stranded, though most have now been rescued.
While hotels and main attractions are mostly okay, negative news has led to a wave of trip cancelations.
West Bengal's Chief Minister announced compensation for victims and is visiting affected areas as relief camps continue to support those impacted.