Navi Mumbai, Noida get new international airports this month

Big news for travelers: Mumbai and Delhi-NCR will each get a brand-new international airport in October 2024. Navi Mumbai International Airport opens on October 8, followed by Noida International Airport (Jewar) on October 30. Both aim to make flying in and out of these cities much smoother.

Navi Mumbai airport's terminal designed by Zaha Hadid Architects Navi Mumbai's airport features a lotus-inspired terminal by Zaha Hadid Architects, starting with space for 20 million passengers a year—scaling up to 90 million as it grows.

The runway is ready for low-visibility landings, and airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air are already on board.

Jewar airport will connect to NCR through metro lines, pod taxis Noida International Airport kicks off with one runway and terminal handling up to 12 million passengers annually, with plans to expand to 70 million.

Built by a Zurich Airport subsidiary, it'll link directly to NCR through metro lines, pod taxis, and new roads.