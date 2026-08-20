Heavy rain lashes Delhi as IMD forecasts 33°C and thunderstorms

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday, bringing a much-needed break from all the heat and sticky humidity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had called it: Light rain was expected through the afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

Temperatures were likely to remain around 33 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and 31 to 32 degrees Celsius in the evening, and there's still a decent chance of more rain by evening.