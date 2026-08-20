Heavy rain lashes Delhi as IMD forecasts 33°C and thunderstorms
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday, bringing a much-needed break from all the heat and sticky humidity.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had called it: Light rain was expected through the afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms later in the day.
Temperatures were likely to remain around 33 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and 31 to 32 degrees Celsius in the evening, and there's still a decent chance of more rain by evening.
Scattered thunderstorms expected 4:30-6:30pm 32°C
Scattered thunderstorms were forecast between 4:30pm and 6:30pm dropping temperatures to about 32 degrees Celsius.
Several states hit by heavy rain
It's not just Delhi: heavy rainfall is affecting several states.
Uttar Pradesh is under red alert for extreme rain in Banda, Prayagraj, and Mirzapur;
Himachal Pradesh has 166 blocked roads;
Kerala's facing high waves along its coast;
and Odisha is dealing with floods across 429 villages across 52 blocks, with 79 rescue teams deployed.