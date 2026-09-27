Heavy rain leaves 10 dead, 17 injured in Uttar Pradesh
India
Heavy, intense rain swept across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, leaving 10 people dead and 17 injured.
With downpours hitting 63 districts, daily life took a hit: roads flooded, infrastructure was damaged, and both cities and villages struggled to cope.
Uttar Pradesh urges avoiding nonessential travel
Lucknow saw rainfall and waterlogging.
Schools in red alert districts are closed for now, and the government is asking everyone to avoid nonessential travel.
Emergency teams are out helping affected areas, while officials keep a close watch on the situation.