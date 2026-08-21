IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of India
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over several parts of India in the next few days. Very heavy rains are likely in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, hill states, and southern parts may also witness intense showers. The southwest monsoon is likely to remain active across these regions with widespread rainfall expected.
Rainfall forecast
Weather system to impact rainfall activity
A weather system over North Jharkhand and adjoining southwest Bihar is likely to impact rainfall activity in central and eastern India.
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness very heavy rainfall due to this weather system.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh is also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between August 22 and 26.
Farmers in these regions have been advised to take precautions against possible crop damage during adverse weather conditions.
Weather update
Rainfall expected in Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR is likely to remain cloudy with light winds. The region had already witnessed heavy showers on Thursday evening, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Further rainfall is possible as unsettled weather continues across the region.
Meanwhile, several parts of Bihar are under weather alerts as the state prepares for more rainfall.
Weather warnings
Orange alert for several districts in Bihar
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnea and Katihar in Bihar.
A yellow alert is also in place for Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, among other districts.
Residents have been advised to monitor weather updates and follow local authorities' instructions.
Rainfall activity is likely to remain high across several hill states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Weather impact
Coastal areas to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds
Coastal areas are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds along with rainfall.
People in these regions have been advised to limit unnecessary movement and exercise caution near waterlogged areas.
The IMD's forecast warns of possible disruptions due to heavy rainfall across several parts of India over the coming days.