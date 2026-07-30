Heavy rain triggers Kedarnath landslides in Rudraprayag, highway partly blocked
India
Heavy rain in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district triggered landslides on the Kedarnath Highway, slowing down travel for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims.
District Magistrate Vishal Mishra checked out the damage and pushed for quick repairs.
The highway is open again, but some spots are still blocked by big boulders.
Mandakini, Alaknanda levels rise, residents urged
Water levels in the Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers have gone up, so officials are urging people living near riverbanks to move to safer areas.
Restoration crews are working fast, especially near Agastyamuni.
THDC has been brought in for long-term slope treatment to help prevent future incidents, while local teams stay alert and ready based on weather warnings.