Heavy rain triggers sinkholes on 6 newly repaired Surat roads
Surat got hit with some serious rain, and six recently fixed roads just gave way: think sinkholes and cave-ins.
A school van dropped into a sinkhole in Limbayat, a water tanker got stuck in Dindoli, and a truck blocked traffic in Udhna.
Over in Mota Varachha, both a truck and car were briefly trapped. Thankfully, locals and officials jumped in fast to rescue everyone (no injuries reported).
SMC tells 4 contractors to repair
Turns out these road collapses happened where trenches had been dug for drainage and drinking-water projects from October 2025 to June 2026.
Residents are pretty upset about the shoddy repairs and have complained to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).
SMC has now told four contractors to fix the mess or pay up for repairs.
Meanwhile, heavy rain is causing floods across South Gujarat, authorities are keeping an eye on things and asking people to stay cautious if they are out traveling.