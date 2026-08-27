Heavy rain triggers Tuensang landslide, DTO collapses and demolition ordered
India
Heavy rain triggered a landslide in Tuensang, Nagaland, causing the District Transport Office (DTO) building to collapse this morning.
Thankfully, everyone was evacuated after a safety inspection flagged the risk, so no one was hurt.
The deputy commissioner acted quickly with an emergency demolition order to keep things safe.
Tuensang relief camps assist displaced families
Since July 19, 49 families have had to leave their homes because of ongoing land subsidence and damage in the area.
Relief camps at Tuensang Town Hall are helping those affected.
Access around the collapsed DTO site is now off-limits, and all transport office services, like licenses and registrations, are paused until further notice while authorities keep a close eye on things.