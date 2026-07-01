Heavy rain waterlogs Mumbai streets disrupting traffic and suburban trains

BMC reports eastern suburbs 109mm

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), eastern suburbs got drenched with an average of 109mm rainfall: Mankhurd topped the charts at a whopping 170.4mm.

Byculla in the island city saw over 162mm, while Bandra Kurla Complex and Borivali in the west weren't far behind.

Andheri West got hit with 39mm in just one hour, causing even more traffic diversions as everyone tried to get around flooded roads.