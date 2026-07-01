Heavy rain waterlogs Mumbai streets disrupting traffic and suburban trains
India
Mumbai woke up to heavy rain on Wednesday, which quickly led to waterlogged streets and traffic headaches across the city and suburbs.
The downpour also threw suburban trains off schedule: Central and Western lines saw delays, and Harbour line trains stopped for nearly an hour after an overhead wire snapped.
BMC reports eastern suburbs 109mm
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), eastern suburbs got drenched with an average of 109mm rainfall: Mankhurd topped the charts at a whopping 170.4mm.
Byculla in the island city saw over 162mm, while Bandra Kurla Complex and Borivali in the west weren't far behind.
Andheri West got hit with 39mm in just one hour, causing even more traffic diversions as everyone tried to get around flooded roads.