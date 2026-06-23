IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms in several states today
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast for June 23, predicting active monsoon conditions across several parts of India. The forecast includes heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of eastern, northeastern, and western India. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are also likely in several states. The Southwest Monsoon has already advanced into Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, with conditions favorable for further progress over the next 48 hours.
Regional forecast
Thunderstorms likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal
The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal on June 23. Parts of Odisha and Bihar are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain. Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected in these regions. Wind speeds during thunderstorms may reach up to 70km/h in some areas of Bihar and Jharkhand.
Northeastern forecast
Heavy rainfall expected in northeast India
The IMD has also predicted strong monsoon activity in Northeast India. Heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Assam and Meghalaya. Continuous rainfall may lead to localized flooding and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.
Coastal forecast
Rainfall likely along the western coast
The western coast of India is also expected to remain active with widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa. Heavy rain may occur in parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat. Strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60km/h are likely in coastal areas. Weather conditions are favorable for continued monsoon activity across this region.
Northern forecast
Weather conditions in North India
Light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Light to moderate rain is possible in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, too. While heavy rainfall isn't expected here, these weather conditions may provide some relief from the heat by bringing down temperatures.