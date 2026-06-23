IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several states

IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms in several states today

By Snehil Singh 09:36 am Jun 23, 202609:36 am

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast for June 23, predicting active monsoon conditions across several parts of India. The forecast includes heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of eastern, northeastern, and western India. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are also likely in several states. The Southwest Monsoon has already advanced into Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, with conditions favorable for further progress over the next 48 hours.