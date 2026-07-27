IMD warns of heavy rainfall in parts of India
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the country. This is due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify before crossing the Odisha-West Bengal coast on Monday. The weather office said that the depression is centered over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts.
Regional impact
Heavy rainfall expected in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Odisha on Monday.
Chhattisgarh is also likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, while Gangetic West Bengal may witness isolated very heavy rainfall.
The weather office has warned of rough to very rough sea conditions over northwest Bay of Bengal and along the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal, and north Andhra Pradesh.
Weather advisory
Fishermen warned against venturing into the sea
Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea till conditions improve.
Beyond the east coast, widespread rainfall is expected over the western Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir throughout the week.
Heavy rainfall is also likely in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, and Bihar, among others.
Western impact
Heavy rainfall likely in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala
In western India, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next few days. Kerala and Karnataka are also expected to witness widespread monsoon showers.
The IMD said Odisha recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Jagatsinghpur receiving 33cm of rain.
Very heavy rainfall was also recorded over parts of Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Gujarat, and parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Delhi forecast
Delhi to witness light to moderate rain today
The IMD has also predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning for Delhi on Monday.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34-36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 25-27 degrees Celsius.
Intermittent rainfall is expected over the national capital over the next few days with no major change in temperatures.