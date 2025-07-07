Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Heavy rainfall causes havoc in Nagaland
Nagaland just saw record-breaking rainfall—up to 393% more than usual over two days—leading to serious floods and landslides.
Dimapur was especially hard hit, with neighborhoods underwater, flights canceled, and highways blocked.
TL;DR
More rain expected, officials on alert
The flooding has affected over 70 villages in Niuland district alone, damaged homes and crops, caused power cuts and school closures, and sadly claimed three lives in Dimapur.
With more rain on the way, officials are urging everyone to stay alert and avoid risky areas while rescue teams work around the clock.