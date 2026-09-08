IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states in coming days
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states over the next few days. Delhi is likely to remain partly cloudy, with a chance of light rain from September 11. However, no weather warning has been issued for the national capital. The IMD also expects moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu and squally winds up to 55km/h over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining coastal areas.
Northern states
Heavy rain expected in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh
Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Punjab and Haryana till September 13. Western Uttar Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy rain during this period.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan may witness rainfall on September 12 and 13. Monsoon activity is likely to continue in Uttarakhand, with Jammu and Kashmir receiving rain between September 9 and 13.
Himachal forecast
Weak monsoon activity in Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh, the IMD has predicted largely weak monsoon activity over the next five to seven days.
The state has recorded a nine percent monsoon rainfall deficit so far this season.
However, some revival is possible after September 11-12, mainly over lower hills, plains and mid-hill areas of the state.
Southern states
Weather warning for fishermen in Tamil Nadu
The IMD has predicted moderate rain in the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu from late September 9.
Temperatures may rise in interior areas of the state.
Fishermen have been warned about squally winds up to 55km/h over the Gulf of Mannar, adjoining southern coastal areas and the Comorin Sea.