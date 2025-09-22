Heavy rainfall warning in Bengal until September 24

Fishermen advised to stay off sea

If you're in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Kolkata, Howrah or Hooghly—expect some serious downpours, with up to 20cm in South 24 Parganas and up to 11cm in the other districts.

IMD is also urging fishermen to stay off the sea due to rough winds that could gust up to 55km/h.

So if you have outdoor plans or travel coming up, keep an eye on local updates and stay safe!