Heavy rainfall warning in Bengal until September 24
Heads up, Bengal!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a warning for heavy rainfall across southern districts until September 24, thanks to a low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.
More moderate showers are expected through September 27, with another weather system likely to form midweek and possibly intensify.
Fishermen advised to stay off sea
If you're in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Kolkata, Howrah or Hooghly—expect some serious downpours, with up to 20cm in South 24 Parganas and up to 11cm in the other districts.
IMD is also urging fishermen to stay off the sea due to rough winds that could gust up to 55km/h.
So if you have outdoor plans or travel coming up, keep an eye on local updates and stay safe!