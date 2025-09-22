Indigo flight to Delhi delayed by 3hrs after rat spotted  

An IndiGo Airlines flight from Kanpur to Delhi was delayed by nearly three hours on Sunday after a rat was spotted in the cabin. The incident occurred at Kanpur airport, where all 140 passengers had boarded the aircraft for its scheduled departure at 2:55pm. However, one passenger noticed the rodent and immediately alerted the cabin crew, resulting in an emergency evacuation of all on board.

Precautionary measures A search operation was launched to locate the rodent After the rat was spotted, all passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft as a precautionary measure. Kanpur airport media in-charge Vivek Singh confirmed to NDTV that a rat had been seen on board and passengers were evacuated for safety reasons. A search operation was launched to locate the rodent, which lasted for about one and a half hours.

Delayed departure Flight delayed by over 2.5 hours The flight, which was supposed to depart Kanpur at 2:55pm and reach Delhi by 4:10pm, finally took off at 6:03pm. It landed in Delhi at 7:16pm. The incident highlights the potential risks of rodents on aircraft, as they can cause serious damage by chewing through wires or critical components.