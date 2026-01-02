Heavy rains disrupt life and halt iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Why does this matter?

The landslips caused about 10 incidents in Coonoor alone, damaging cars and bikes but thankfully causing no injuries.

With railway tracks blocked by mud and trees, all train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway between Mettupalayam, Coonoor, and Udhagamandalam are canceled for now.

If you're in the area or planning a trip, expect travel delays and stay safe!