Heavy rains disrupt life and halt iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway
Heavy rains hit Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, leading to landslips that damaged vehicles, flooded homes, and blocked the famous Nilgiri Mountain Railway tracks.
The IMD says more rain is on the way.
Why does this matter?
The landslips caused about 10 incidents in Coonoor alone, damaging cars and bikes but thankfully causing no injuries.
With railway tracks blocked by mud and trees, all train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway between Mettupalayam, Coonoor, and Udhagamandalam are canceled for now.
If you're in the area or planning a trip, expect travel delays and stay safe!