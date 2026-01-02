No, ₹500 notes aren't going anywhere—PIB busts viral ATM rumor India Jan 02, 2026

A WhatsApp forward recently freaked people out by claiming that ₹500 notes would vanish from most ATMs by March this year, urging everyone to ditch their cash.

But the government's PIB Fact Check team has called this out as totally false—₹500 notes are still good to use and accepted everywhere.