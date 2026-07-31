Heavy rains flood Ludhiana, frustration over unfinished flood control projects
India
Ludhiana was hit hard by heavy rain on Thursday, flooding main roads such as Dholewal Chowk and Gill Road.
Cars were stranded, traffic crawled, and even ambulances couldn't get through.
The chaos has brought back frustration over unfinished flood control projects that were supposed to help, but clearly haven't.
Gurdev Chowk collapse prompts compensation demands
Low-lying neighborhoods saw rainwater enter homes, leaving residents upset, especially since officials had promised better preparations just before the heavy rain.
Things got worse when a road caved in at Gurdev Chowk, injuring a driver and trapping his car.
City leaders blamed old sewer lines and weak roadwork for the collapse.
Now people are demanding compensation and real accountability from the municipal corporation for all the mess.