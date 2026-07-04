Heavy rains flood Mumbai, stall suburban trains and slow traffic

IMD red alert through July 6

High tide at the Gateway of India sent waves crashing against the Gateway of India during high tide, while a road collapse in Bhandup saw a car sink into a pit, thankfully with no casualty.

Flooding shut down Andheri and Malad subways, causing major traffic snarls across the western suburbs.

With the India Meteorological Department's red alert for extreme rain through July 6, schools canceled afternoon classes and Chief Minister Fadnavis urged everyone in Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel.