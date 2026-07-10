Heavy rains hit Meerut and Muzaffarnagar while Delhi was moderate

Meerut Muzaffarnagar 11-12x long period average

Rainfall in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar shot up to 11 to 12 times their Long Period Average for the four days ending July 10, way more extreme than what even Mumbai or Pune saw.

A low-pressure system near Delhi and Meerut pulled in extra moist air, making it feel almost like coastal monsoon weather.

All that water led to flooded streets and traffic jams.