Heavy rains hit Meerut and Muzaffarnagar while Delhi was moderate
India
Delhi, Meerut, and nearby areas saw some seriously heavy rain between July 7 and 10.
While Delhi averaged about 30mm of rain per day (moderate by India Meteorological Department (IMD) standards); Meerut and Muzaffarnagar went above 64.4mm daily, officially "heavy" rainfall.
This kind of downpour is rare for these landlocked cities, which usually don't get this much moisture.
Meerut Muzaffarnagar 11-12x long period average
Rainfall in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar shot up to 11 to 12 times their Long Period Average for the four days ending July 10, way more extreme than what even Mumbai or Pune saw.
A low-pressure system near Delhi and Meerut pulled in extra moist air, making it feel almost like coastal monsoon weather.
All that water led to flooded streets and traffic jams.