Heavy rains in Rajasthan inundate roads, wash out rail tracks

Widespread rainfall was recorded in the eastern parts of Rajasthan inundating roads in many places and washing out railway tracks in Gudha and Govindi Marwar station in the Jodhpur division. A few places in Nagaur, Baran, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Sikar, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, and Churu districts have recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday morning.

Rainfall

A maximum of 304 mm rainfall was recorded in Baran, followed by Niwai in Tonk where 192 mm of rains were recorded. Several roads were inundated in Jaipur, Dausa, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, and Baran. Jaipur district's Chaksu, Narayna, Maujmabad, and Sambhar received 168 mm, 167 mm, 162 mm, and 142 mm of rains respectively.

Trains

Dudu, Phagi, Phulera, Jaipur airport (Sanganer), and Amber recorded 135 mm, 123 mm, 122 mm, 77.3 mm, and 67 mm of rains respectively. In Nagaur district, rainwater washed away the railway tracks between Gudha and Govindi Marwar junction on Saturday which affected the movement of trains for a few hours. Bhopal-Jodhpur special train was diverted due to restoration works.

Warning

The track was restored after a few hours, a North West Railway spokesperson said. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rain (more than 115.6 mm) at one or two places in Baran, Jhalwar districts on Saturday. For Karauli, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Nagaur, and Pali districts, a yellow alert has been issued, a warning of heavy rain.

Information

An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for one or two places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, and Baran districts of Rajasthan.