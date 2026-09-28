Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh kill 56, leave 46 injured

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it's all because of two weather systems, the "Deep Depression" from the Bay of Bengal meeting a "Western Disturbance."

This combo triggered widespread downpours, and IMD even put out thunderstorm alerts for western Uttar Pradesh on September 28.

Farmers are being told to drain water from their fields to protect crops like rice and maize, while everyone else is urged to stay alert as lightning risks continue.