Heavy rains kill tourist and conductor in Himachal Pradesh
India
Heavy rains turned tragic in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, claiming two lives in separate incidents.
A tourist from Punjab drowned while bathing in the Kasol stream, and an HRTC bus conductor was killed by falling rocks in Lahaul and Spiti.
These events are a stark reminder of how risky the monsoon season can get.
Anshtej drowns, conductor Gyan Singh killed
The tourist, Anshtej from Kapurthala, couldn't be saved despite quick rescue efforts by locals.
After this, Kullu officials urged everyone to stay away from streams and fast-flowing rivers during the rains.
In Lahaul and Spiti, Gyan Singh lost his life when rocks fell near his parked bus.