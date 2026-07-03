Heavy rains kill tourist and conductor in Himachal Pradesh India Jul 03, 2026

Heavy rains turned tragic in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, claiming two lives in separate incidents.

A tourist from Punjab drowned while bathing in the Kasol stream, and an HRTC bus conductor was killed by falling rocks in Lahaul and Spiti.

These events are a stark reminder of how risky the monsoon season can get.