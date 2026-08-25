Heavy rains leave school busses with children stranded in Gurugram
On Monday, heavy rains flooded Gurugram's roads and left several school busses stranded with kids inside for almost four hours.
Parents braved knee-deep water and traffic jams to reach their children, while authorities and parents decided it was safer for students to wait on the busses until help arrived.
Eventually, a crane had to push one bus ahead so students could be moved to another vehicle.
Gurugram parent calls for drainage upgrades
The whole ordeal left some children calm but others upset from hunger and limited restroom access.
One parent is now pushing for improvements to Gurugram's drainage and civic facilities.
As one parent put it, "we need to do better in terms of the civic facilities, the drainage systems.... I think our bureaucracy and our systems should be able to implement measures so that something like this does not happen again. We owe it to our children and the rest of the ecosystem,"