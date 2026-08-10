Heavy rains sweep van off flooded Rajgarh bridge, 7 dead
India
Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district turned deadly when a van carrying 11 people was swept off a flooded bridge.
Sadly, seven people, including two kids and a woman, didn't make it.
Two were rescued, and search teams are still looking for the last two passengers.
About 45 Sarangpur tehsil villages flooded
Since Sunday night, about 45 villages in Sarangpur tehsil have been hit by rain and flooding, leaving many stranded.
Locals jumped in to help, using a rope to pull one passenger out of neck-deep water after the van accident.
The administration and the police have been running rescue efforts across affected areas.