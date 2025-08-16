Hemant at father Shibu Soren's 'Shraddh' ceremony today
Shibu Soren, the influential former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, will be remembered at a major "Shraddh" ceremony in his home village, Nemra (Ramgarh), on Saturday.
With dignitaries such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to attend, and CM Hemant Soren present in the village, security is tight—10 IPS officers and over 2,500 police are on duty to keep things running smoothly.
Arrangements for visitors
To make things easy for visitors, over 300 e-rickshaws will help people get around the venue.
There'll be large dining areas serving traditional meals and parking zones with bio-toilets for comfort.
A special exhibition will also honor Shibu Soren's legacy in tribal welfare and public service—a fitting tribute to someone who played a key role in shaping Jharkhand.