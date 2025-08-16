Hemant at father Shibu Soren's 'Shraddh' ceremony today India Aug 16, 2025

Shibu Soren, the influential former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, will be remembered at a major "Shraddh" ceremony in his home village, Nemra (Ramgarh), on Saturday.

With dignitaries such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to attend, and CM Hemant Soren present in the village, security is tight—10 IPS officers and over 2,500 police are on duty to keep things running smoothly.