Hen named 'Narmada' in poultry sale ad, MP college in row India Jul 18, 2025

A veterinary college in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, landed in controversy after a hen was listed as "Narmada" in a poultry sale ad.

Locals and the Narmada Brahmin Samaj were upset, saying the river Narmada is sacred and shouldn't be used for naming animals.

"Maa Narmada is our symbol of faith... Naming a hen after her isn't right," said Ashok Parashar from the group.

They've asked officials to remove the name.