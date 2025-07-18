Student's suicide: Petrol bomb hurled at school bus in TN

Kannan passed away on July 17

Kannan passed away on July 17 after being hospitalized for poisoning earlier this month.

During ongoing protests, things escalated when some demonstrators allegedly vandalized vehicles with petrol bombs after police held talks with the protesters.

Authorities are investigating to track down those responsible for the arson.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, helplines like 104 (state health), Sneha (044-24640050), and Speak2Us (93754 93754) are available for support.