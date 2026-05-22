High Court declares Bhojshala-Kamal Maula temple, Hindus hold maha aarti

May 15 verdict recognizes Saraswati temple

The May 15 verdict ended an old arrangement that let Hindus and Muslims worship on separate days.

Now, it's officially recognized as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, sparking celebrations among Hindus, who called it "historically significant."

They're asking for more access and removal of Islamic symbols from locked areas.

On the other side, Muslim leaders have appealed to the Supreme Court and organized peaceful protests like wearing black bands and closing shops.