High Court declares Bhojshala-Kamal Maula temple, Hindus hold maha aarti
Hindu groups gathered for a maha aarti at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula site in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, after the High Court declared it a Hindu temple.
Meanwhile, Muslim petitioners who disagreed with the ruling chose to pray at home as a peaceful protest.
The atmosphere is tense, with both communities gearing up for a long legal fight and security stepped up all around.
May 15 verdict recognizes Saraswati temple
The May 15 verdict ended an old arrangement that let Hindus and Muslims worship on separate days.
Now, it's officially recognized as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, sparking celebrations among Hindus, who called it "historically significant."
They're asking for more access and removal of Islamic symbols from locked areas.
On the other side, Muslim leaders have appealed to the Supreme Court and organized peaceful protests like wearing black bands and closing shops.
About 1,800 security personnel deployed
With emotions running high, authorities have deployed about 1,800 security personnel, including Rapid Action Force and Special Task Force teams, to keep things calm.
Police are keeping close watch on sensitive spots to prevent trouble while both communities brace themselves for what could be a drawn-out legal battle over the site.