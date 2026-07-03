High court order prompts DJB water cut in South Delhi
India
If you live in South Delhi, get ready for a planned water break: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will cut supply from 10am on July 6 until 4pm on July 7.
This is happening so they can connect a new pipeline near Khizrabad Village, following orders from the high court.
South Delhi areas and helplines
Neighborhoods like East of Kailash, Malviya Nagar, Saket, Hauz Khas, Green Park, Vasant Kunj, Chattarpur, and more will be impacted.
DJB suggests storing water ahead of time and using it carefully during the outage.
If you need help or updates, helplines are open: RK Puram (011-71859657), Chattarpur (8796443117), Vasant Kunj (8076840764/9650455448), or Central Control Room (1916/011-23634469/9650291021).