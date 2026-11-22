India, China hold fresh military talks along Arunachal Pradesh border
What's the story
India and China have held a fresh round of high-level military talks along their disputed border in Arunachal Pradesh. The aim of the talks was to prevent confrontations between troops and reduce tensions ahead of winter. Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's III Corps based in Dimapur, Nagaland, led the Indian delegation.
Ongoing efforts
Recent talks followed a previous meeting in September
The recent talks were held at Wacha-Damai border personnel meeting points, following a previous Corps Commander-level meeting on September 6 and 7.
The September meeting was held amid reports of heightened tension in Arunachal's Upper Subansiri district.
Both countries have increasingly relied on military and diplomatic communication to prevent local confrontations from escalating, especially where perceptions of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) differ.
Border tensions
Tensions rose after the latest clash along Arunachal Pradesh frontier
The latest military clash was revealed by retired ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur on October 31.
He confirmed that Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier.
His remarks drew attention to the ground situation in the eastern sector, especially as both countries try to stabilize relations after a military face-off in eastern Ladakh in 2020.
Diplomatic efforts
MEA on LAC situation
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledged that the situation along the LAC gets disturbed periodically when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns.
The MEA emphasized that peace and tranquility in border areas are essential for India-China bilateral relations.
India has consistently opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC.
Historical context
Boundary dispute in Arunachal Pradesh
The boundary dispute in Arunachal Pradesh stems from China's non-recognition of the McMahon Line, which India considers its eastern boundary.
The Simla Convention of 1914 drew this line between British India, Tibet, and China.
Despite diplomatic efforts to stabilize relations, tensions persist along the eastern frontier.
Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has highlighted that an unsettled boundary and differing views of the LAC could lead to friction.