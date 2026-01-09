Next Article
Himachal: 8 dead, several injured as bus falls into gorge
India
A tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Friday left eight people dead and about a dozen more hurt.
The bus, heading from Solan to Haripur Dhar, lost control on a hilly stretch, overturned, and plunged into a gorge—leaving the vehicle wrecked and passengers shaken.
Quick response from locals and officials
Rescue teams and local residents rushed to the scene right after the crash, working together to pull trapped passengers from the wreckage.
Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Authorities have started investigating what led to the accident.