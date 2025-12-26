Himachal: Ambulance services hit as workers strike for better pay
Nearly 300 ambulances in Himachal Pradesh are off the roads after hundreds of 108 and 102 ambulance workers began a two-day strike.
This means emergency help is harder to get right now, as workers push for fairer wages and improved working conditions.
What's behind the strike?
The ambulance staff, backed by CITU, want minimum government wages for an eight-hour shift, double pay for overtime, paid holidays, and no pay cuts during vehicle repairs.
They're also upset about losing ₹2,000 each month due to salary deductions for EPF and ESI.
Workers say the government hasn't followed court orders on these issues.
How is the state responding?
Protests have popped up at district HQs and health offices across Himachal.
Officials are scrambling to arrange backup transport for patients while talks continue.
CITU leaders warn that if their demands aren't met soon, bigger protests could be on the way.