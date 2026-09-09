Himachal CM Sukhu meets FM Sitharaman, seeks 4% GSDP borrowing
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, explaining the state is short by ₹8,000 crore each year after a key grant was discontinued.
He also pushed for permission to borrow more money, raising the limit from 3% to 4% of the state's Gross State Domestic Product, to help maintain infrastructure in disaster-hit areas.
Sukhu seeks river cleanup, SJVN directors
Sukhu didn't stop there: he also met with the environment and power ministers.
He called for clear rules on cleaning up flood-hit rivers (so debris doesn't wreck more roads or homes), asked for Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) for Himachal's free power share, and requested nominating two independent directors from Himachal Pradesh on the Board of Directors of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN).
The ministers promised they'd look into these requests sympathetically.