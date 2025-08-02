Next Article
Himachal: Flash floods hit Kullu after dam partially collapses
A dam at the Malana-I Hydropower Project in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, partially gave way after heavy rain, causing flash floods and sending construction equipment into the Parvati River.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The extra water has made downstream flooding more likely, especially where the Parvati meets the Beas River.
Monsoon mayhem in Himachal
Monsoon chaos is hitting hard: 383 roads are blocked, hundreds of power transformers are down, and water supply schemes have been disrupted across Himachal.
Landslides have shut major highways like Chandigarh-Manali.
Since monsoon began, 173 people have died—mostly from landslides and weather-related crashes—even as emergency teams work nonstop to help out.