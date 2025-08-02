Himachal: Flash floods hit Kullu after dam partially collapses India Aug 02, 2025

A dam at the Malana-I Hydropower Project in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, partially gave way after heavy rain, causing flash floods and sending construction equipment into the Parvati River.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The extra water has made downstream flooding more likely, especially where the Parvati meets the Beas River.