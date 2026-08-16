Himachal government schools closed August 17 to thank students, teachers
All government schools in Himachal Pradesh will be closed on August 17, right after Independence Day.
The state is giving students and teachers this day off to thank them for their active role in the August 15 celebrations, whether at school, local, or state events.
This holiday comes straight from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's directions and was officially announced by the Directorate of School Education.
Private schools decide August 17 closure
This extra holiday is only a sure thing for government schools.
Private schools are not automatically included: if they held Independence Day programs or joined official events, it is up to them to decide about closing on August 17.
So if you are in a private school, check with your school office or teachers to know what is happening!