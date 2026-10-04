Himachal hill station rush triggers traffic jams and packed hotels
India
Himachal Pradesh's hill stations, like Manali, Dharamshala, and Shimla, were packed this long weekend, causing huge traffic jams as hotel bookings shot up.
In Shimla, ongoing roadwork made things worse, turning short drives into 45-minute waits and leaving visitors and locals stuck in slow-moving lines.
BJP spokesperson demands state traffic plan
The BJP isn't happy with how the Congress-led state government handled things.
Spokesperson Pyar Singh Kanwar said traffic was ignored while the chief minister was away, leading to queues of vehicles stretched from the Lift all the way to Totu/Totland and no space left by Saturday morning.
He's now pushing for a proper plan to handle these holiday rushes so both tourists and residents aren't left frustrated next time.