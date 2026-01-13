Himachal man detained by US forces on Russian oil tanker
Rakshit Chauhan, a young merchant navy officer from Himachal Pradesh, has been detained by US forces after his Russian-flagged tanker was seized on January 7, with the year inferred to be 2026 based on context.
The ship was carrying Venezuelan-linked crude oil, and this was Rakshit's very first sea assignment.
He's one of three Indians among the international crew now being held.
Family appeals for help ahead of his wedding
Rakshit's family is anxiously waiting for updates and has reached out to the government for support.
His mother has requested Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Jaishankar to help bring him home safely—especially since Rakshit is supposed to get married on February 19.
Their local MLA has also promised to push for answers so the family can get some peace of mind soon.