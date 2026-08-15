Himachal monsoon toll reaches 183 dead, over ₹972cr damage
India
Himachal Pradesh has been hit hard by this year's monsoon.
Between June 30 and August 15, natural hazards and road accidents have left 183 people dead and caused more than ₹972 crore in damage.
Most deaths were from road accidents (104), while the rest were due to natural hazards and other rain-related incidents.
Himachal: 291 injured, 31 missing
The disasters also injured 291 people and left 31 missing. More than 732 animals and 225 poultry birds were lost.
Roads took a big hit too: 103 are still blocked (with Mandi district the worst affected), plus 221 water supply schemes are disrupted.
Authorities say they are working on repairs and have sanctioned ₹592 lakh in relief to affected families.