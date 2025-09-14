Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 394 dead, ₹4,467cr loss due to heavy rains
Himachal Pradesh has been battered by unusually heavy monsoon rains since June 2025, with places like Dharamshala recording extreme downpours.
This year's rainfall is up 43% over the usual, leading to widespread floods and landslides across the state.
Water and power supplies affected
The nonstop rain has caused major chaos—around 650 roads (including highways) are still blocked, and power plus water supplies have taken a big hit.
Sadly, 394 people have died and 41 are still missing since June.
The state's losses add up to a massive ₹4,467 crore, showing just how tough this monsoon season has been for everyone living there.