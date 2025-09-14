'India's tech in Hindi, other Indian languages': Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants Hindi and other Indian languages to be at the heart of India's tech, science, education, and governance.
Speaking on Hindi Diwas (September 14), he highlighted how these languages are key to India's digital growth and leadership in global technological competition.
Government's push for more official work in Hindi
Shah pointed out that since 2014, the government has been pushing for more official work in Hindi.
In 2024, they set up the Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag to help coordinate and translate between Indian languages—part of a broader initiative to promote Indian languages and enhance their role in India's cultural and technological landscape.
Regional languages united us during the freedom struggle
Shah also celebrated India's rich mix of languages, calling them preservers of culture, history, and knowledge.
He reminded everyone that during the freedom struggle, regional languages brought people together—and he wants them to play an even bigger role in today's digital world.