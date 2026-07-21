Himachal Pradesh closes schools, colleges, day care in 4 districts
India
Himachal Pradesh has closed all schools, colleges, and day-care centers in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur for Tuesday after the weather department issued a red alert for heavy rainfall.
This affects both government and private institutions (including universities and ITIs), so if you are in these districts, no classes or campus activities today.
Kangra exams postponed, emergency teams ready
Exams in Kangra are postponed and staff have been told to stay home until things improve.
The state is bracing for more rain over the next two days; landslides and flash floods have already blocked highways and damaged bridges.
Authorities are on high alert, with emergency teams ready, and are asking everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and keep away from rivers until the weather settles down.