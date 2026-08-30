Himachal Pradesh heavy rain shuts 64 roads, triggers yellow alert
India
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with some tough weather right now; heavy rain has shut down 64 roads, knocked out power in many areas, and disrupted water supplies.
The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for more heavy rain from August 31 to September 3, so locals are being warned about possible landslides and further trouble.
Himachal rains ₹1184 cr 103 dead
Mandi district took the biggest hit, with 24 road closures. Kullu, Kangra, and Sirmaur also saw multiple routes blocked.
Since the monsoon started on June 30, the state has suffered estimated losses of around ₹1,184 crore, and about 103 people have died in rain-related incidents.
Authorities are keeping a close eye on vulnerable spots as the wet season continues.