Himachal Pradesh issues 2 cannabis licenses after rule changes
Big news from Himachal Pradesh: the state has issued two licenses for cannabis activities in 2026-27: one to an authorized seed supplier in Kangra and another to Dr YS Parmar University for research.
This follows recent rule changes making it easier to grow and study cannabis for medical, scientific, and industrial use.
Officials to monitor revenue, farmers' incomes
With these new licenses, the government hopes cannabis cultivation will boost state revenue and give farmers a fresh way to earn.
Officials say they will keep an eye on how much money this brings in as more licenses roll out, aiming for growth that benefits both the economy and local communities.